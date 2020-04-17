Wine and pet food products in high demand for home delivery

Aramex Australia has identified wine and pet food as the products with the highest increase in delivery.

Formerly known as Fastway Couriers, Aramex Australia has reported a 34 per cent increase in deliveries in comparison to this time last year.

“With more Australians working from home we are seeing many more home deliveries and customers delivering care packages to friends and family. The products with the largest increase in deliveries has been wine and pet food,” Peter Lipinski, Aramex Australia CEO said.

“As a core part of the delivery chain, our national and international network is fully operational and rising to the challenges of increasing demand as we keep parcels and deliveries on track.”

Peter says the business is meeting the needs of businesses and consumers as they rapidly adapt to a new normal of doing things differently.

“With more than 800 Courier Franchisees delivering across 28 regional franchise networks, we are delivering the everyday goods that Australians now need,” he said.

“I’m so proud of our couriers across Australia, they really care and go above and beyond for our customers.”

Customers have access to the Parcel Connect Service which allows for parcels to be dropped off and collected at a range of local stores and petrol stations at a time that suits them.

Aramex Australia is a network of over 800 independently owned and operated small businesses across Australia, delivering across 28 regional franchise networks.

It offers international shipping through its membership of the global Aramex family to over 220 countries.